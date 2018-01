The DMV heavy hitter WillThaRapper had himself a great 2017. “Pull Up” went cazy and a new record deal showed that Will will be around for a very long time. Now for the 2018, Will comes through and just released his new project “Street Runner 2”.

You can listen to the new tape above and watch the video to his new singe “Andele” below!

