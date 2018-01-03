Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With Farewell Concert Series

Anita Baker shocked her fan base in early 2017 when she announced she was permanently stepping away from music.
But, there’s a glimpse of hope for die-hard fans as the songstress announced she will embark on a farewell tour in celebration of her 60th birthday, to mark her music career which spans 30 years.
“So much to celebrate with you in 2018, she said. “60th birthday in 25 days… farewell concert series beginning in March. We’ll paint pictures together two last a lifetime… let’s party!” she tweeted on New Year’s Day.
After Baker tweeted the news, fans went crazy in anticipation for the tickets.
Baker’s first appearance will take place in March where she will headline the Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival alongside another vocal legend, Chaka Khan.
She will also headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival which takes place Apr 27 – May 6, 2018.
What do you think beauties? Will you be heading to see Ms. Baker’s last performance?
