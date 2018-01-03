Why Waka Flocka Flame & Gucci Mane Fell Out

Gucci Mane has truly changed his life around and tried to fix certain friendships. According to XXL, when he came home from prison he still didn’t mend the relationship with Waka Flocka Flame. In a recent interview he talked about what really happened.

I ready to answer every fan question about me and gucci. #nointerviews #noHating #noshade #justbigfacts this the last time I’m a speak on this situation 👌 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

He said, “That man know what he did. Deeper than music, deeper than anything anybody can even imagine. When it’s like that, it’s personal.” On Twitter he also said, “I [sic] ready to answer every fan question about me and gucci,” he wrote. “#nointerviews #noHating #noshade #justbigfacts this the last time I’m a speak on this situation.”

Honestly 🤷🏽‍♂️ He sold the name Brick Squad to the label. He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucc but Atlanta and the day1’z know it’s bigCap https://t.co/1v2HMnliwh — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Reports state that some of the beef has to do with Gucci selling the Brick Squad name. He also talks about how Gucci’s book is filled with lies. He said, “Honestly He sold the name Brick Squad to the label. He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucci but Atlanta and the day1’z know it’s bigCap,” Maybe for 2018 they can get their friendship back.

