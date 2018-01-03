Another Arrest Made In Bonfire Beating Of Two Black Teens [VIDEO]

On Christmas Eve two Black teenagers were beaten while attending a bonfire event in Gramercy. According to MS News Now, one man was arrested on December 28th and charged with aggravated second degree battery. Recently two other men were arrested.

25-year-old, Grady Gieger and 19-year-old, Dylan Recotta will both face second degree battery. The two Black teens were allegedly beaten for talking to a White girl. Both of the victims had to be treated for injuries and the police are now investigating this case.

One of the victims mother went on Facebook to talk about what happened and it ended up gaining a lot of attention. The 15-year-old was hit with a bottle and was jumped. We will keep you posted on what happens with this story.

