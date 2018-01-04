“The Real” Renewed Until 2020

It looks like congratulations is in order for the ladies of “The Real.” The syndicated daytime talk show was just renewed until 2020. The show is in over 17 markets and is reaching nearly 37% of homes.

The show had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy and is growing on social media. According to Deadline, “The Real” has the youngest average age watching the show and has great topics where many can relate to. Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley talk very candidly about their lives as well as discuss relationships and current events.

President of Warner Bros., Ken Werner said, “Since 2010-11 season, 23 talk shows have launched and ’The Real’ and ‘Steve Harvey’ are the only two series to last four or more seasons. While there are other panel talk series on the air, what truly makes ‘The Real’ stand out from the pack is that it is comprised of four very strong, very authentic and very engaging hosts whose chemistry is unrivaled.” Congratulations to the ladies of “The Real.”

