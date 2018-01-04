The Fam Officially Welcomes DJ 5’9 To The Mornings!

RADIO ONE DC’S WKYS 93.9 FM ADDS TO ‘THE FAM’
The DMV Welcomes DJ 5’9 to the Airwaves in the Morning
(Washington, DC – January 3, 2018) – Radio One D.C.’s WKYS 93.9 FM welcomes “DJ 5’9” Davis as the new addition to The FAM in the Morning weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. An added voice with a new sound and style, with engaging features such as Ask 5’9, The Quick Mix and Some Type of Way, is just the right combination with co-hosts QuickSilva and Danni Starr. Audiences have already begun to expect the love-hate relationship and family quarrels had in the morning.
Danni Starr said, “I love 5’9 because he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s a lovable a**hole. It works for him. I can’t stand him, but I love him immensely at the same time. It’s complicated. Listen to us and you’ll get it.”
QuickSilva affirmed, “He’s defiantly the cousin that we all love to hate but hate to love at the same time. He says what most are thinking but afraid to say aloud. A perfect third member to The FAM.”
Originally hailing from Orange, New Jersey, DJ 5’9 began honing his craft while attending Virginia State University. His DJ career catapulted when he became the official tour DJ for MMG artist Wale. Since then, he’s become one of the DMV’s most sought after DJs. Having spun for brands like Nike, The Museum, DTLR, Adidas, Under Armor and BET, he’s known for being in the vanguard of the DMV music social scene and culture. As one of the DMV’s resident DJs, he wants to use his platform to continue to spotlight the amazing talents and contributions that hail from the area.
DJ 5’9 said, “Becoming a part of The FAM in the Morning on WKYS 93.9, has been one of the best journeys and experiences of my professional career. I’d like to thank God, my family, management agency, LEGACY Est. and my manager LeGreg Harrison, who have been very instrumental in making this move.”
J1, Program Director of WKYS adds, “I’m very excited to have 5’9 on the morning show. He brings a raw humor, wit, and intellect that just can’t be taught. I am confident with the addition of 5’9; The FAM Morning Show will reach new heights.” He continues, “5’9 will bring his quick witted humor from the Night Show which he co-hosted with Shorty Da Prince. He is also a very talented and established mixer and will mix during the 6:00 a.m. hour, while QuickSilva mixes during the 8:00 a.m. hour.”
About Urban One, Inc.:
Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), formerly known as Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 57 broadcast stations in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Russ Parr Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get up Morning! with Erica Campbell, DL Hughley Show, Ed Lover Show, Willie Moore Jr Show, Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy Reverend Al Sharpton Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), the largest digital resource for urban enthusiasts and Blacks, reaching millions each month through its Cassius and BHM Digital platforms. Additionally, One Solution, the Company’s branded content agency and studio combines the dynamics of the Urban One’s holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.