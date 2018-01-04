The Fam Officially Welcomes DJ 5’9 To The Mornings!

RADIO ONE DC’S WKYS 93.9 FM ADDS TO ‘THE FAM’

The DMV Welcomes DJ 5’9 to the Airwaves in the Morning

(Washington, DC – January 3, 2018) – Radio One D.C.’s WKYS 93.9 FM welcomes “DJ 5’9” Davis as the new addition to The FAM in the Morning weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. An added voice with a new sound and style, with engaging features such as Ask 5’9, The Quick Mix and Some Type of Way, is just the right combination with co-hosts QuickSilva and Danni Starr. Audiences have already begun to expect the love-hate relationship and family quarrels had in the morning.

Danni Starr said, “I love 5’9 because he’s not afraid to speak his mind. He’s a lovable a**hole. It works for him. I can’t stand him, but I love him immensely at the same time. It’s complicated. Listen to us and you’ll get it.”

QuickSilva affirmed, “He’s defiantly the cousin that we all love to hate but hate to love at the same time. He says what most are thinking but afraid to say aloud. A perfect third member to The FAM.”

Originally hailing from Orange, New Jersey, DJ 5’9 began honing his craft while attending Virginia State University. His DJ career catapulted when he became the official tour DJ for MMG artist Wale. Since then, he’s become one of the DMV’s most sought after DJs. Having spun for brands like Nike, The Museum, DTLR, Adidas, Under Armor and BET, he’s known for being in the vanguard of the DMV music social scene and culture. As one of the DMV’s resident DJs, he wants to use his platform to continue to spotlight the amazing talents and contributions that hail from the area.

DJ 5’9 said, “Becoming a part of The FAM in the Morning on WKYS 93.9, has been one of the best journeys and experiences of my professional career. I’d like to thank God, my family, management agency, LEGACY Est. and my manager LeGreg Harrison, who have been very instrumental in making this move.”