Kendrick Lamar & SZA Team Up For ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘All The Stars’

The anticipation for Marvel’s Black Panther movie might be too much to bear for some fans. Luckily, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are here to up your excitement even more with their just released track “All the Stars.”

The track serves as the first single for the Black Panther soundtrack, which will be entirely curated by Kendrick and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

You can check out the inspiring “All the Stars” below and let us know what you think!

