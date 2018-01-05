2 Chainz’s Manager Shares Inspiring Story Of Giving Up Millions To Save His Life [VIDEO]

Having weight problems is something a lot of people have to face everyday. 2 Chainz‘s manager, Charlie Jabaley lived a certain life of late night parties, early morning meetings and so much more. Jabaley recently in a video talked about struggling to lose weight, beating a brain tumor and leaving a multi-million dollar business.

He talked about how his entire life he always went up and down the scale. Jabaley never liked looking in mirrors and had a hard time trying to address the problem. He met a man that changed his life and challenged him.

Jabaley had began running marathons, losing weight, but then hit rock bottom again. He realized after a while that he had to address the problem full on. Jabaley began going to the gym more, being ambitious and move towards success. This young mans story is not only inspirational, but teaches lessons.

