Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First Modeling Campaign With MCM Worldwide

Cordell Broadus career in fashion is really starting to take off. Reportedly, the 20-year-old left the UCLA football team in 2016 in efforts to take his career in film and fashion more seriously…and it’s paying off.
Last season, the eldest son of Snoop Dogg walked the NYFW runway for Phillip Plein with his grandfather, Papa Snoop (Snoop Dogg’s fashionable father).
They were seen all NYFW together. How cute: spending fashion week with your grandpa!
Starting his 2018 right, the leather luxury goods brand, MCM Worldwide, has selected Cordell for their latest campaign. This is Cordell’s first print campaign. Snoop Dogg’s son is pictured holding the $1,195.00 MCM Worldwide Cognac Weekender (you can buy it here).
Cordell is featured with model Jasmine Sanders in the campaign and actor and model, Kaio Hillebrand.
Beauties, what do you think of the campaign? Tell us in the comments!
See Every Black Model Walked The Runway At The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
1. ZURI TIBBYSource:WENN 1 of 23
2. ZURI TIBBYSource:WENN 2 of 23
3. ALECIA MORALESSource:WENN 3 of 23
4. ALECIA MORALESSource:WENN 4 of 23
5. ALECIA MORALESSource:WENN 5 of 23
6. ALANNA ARRINGTONSource:WENN 6 of 23
7. ALANNA ARRINGTONSource:WENN 7 of 23
8. JANE ZHANG + ALANNA ARRINGTONSource:WENN 8 of 23
9. AMILINA ESTIVAOSource:WENN 9 of 23
10. AMILINA ESTIVAOSource:WENN 10 of 23
11. LAMEKA FOXSource:WENN 11 of 23
12. LAMEKA FOXSource:WENN 12 of 23
13. LEILA NDASource:WENN 13 of 23
14. LEILA NDASource:WENN 14 of 23
15. SAMILE BERMANNELLISource:WENN 15 of 23
16. SAMILE BERMANNELLISource:WENN 16 of 23
17. JASMINE TOOKESSource:WENN 17 of 23
18. JASMINE TOOKESSource:WENN 18 of 23
19. HEREITH PAUL + GRACE BOLSource:WENN 19 of 23
20. HEREITH PAULSource:WENN 20 of 23
21. GRACE BOLSource:WENN 21 of 23
22. DILONESource:WENN 22 of 23
23. DILONESource:WENN 23 of 23