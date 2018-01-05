Who Will Win The College Football Playoff National Championship? [POLL]

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama Crimson Tide Monday January 8th in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia, who is ranked 3rd are the underdogs to 4th ranked Alabama, but are certainly poised to make this and eventful Nation Championship game.
But who will win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia or Alabama?
_____
_____
Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
16 photos Launch gallery
Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
1. Georgia v AlabamaSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Rose Bowl Game - Oklahoma v GeorgiaSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide GearSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 4 of 16
5. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide GearSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 5 of 16
6. Rickey Smiley Rocking Alabama Crimson Tide GearSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show 6 of 16
7. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Oklahoma v GeorgiaSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Oklahoma v GeorgiaSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal - Alabama v ClemsonSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Georgia v AlabamaSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Georgia v AlabamaSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Georgia v AlabamaSource:Getty 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours