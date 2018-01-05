National
Who Will Win The College Football Playoff National Championship? [POLL]

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama Crimson Tide Monday January 8th in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.  Georgia, who is ranked 3rd are the underdogs to 4th ranked Alabama, but are certainly poised to make this and eventful Nation Championship game.

But who will win the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia or Alabama?

Georgia v Alabama

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship

