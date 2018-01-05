Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]

Russell Wilson plays a major role in baby Future’s life. We’ve watch them go on vacation together, go to Seattle Seahwks practices, walk to school and now he’s teaching him how to ball. In a recent Instagram video, Wilson passes baby Future the ball and he begins to dribble.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Wilson then picks him up to help him dunk and it was such a cute moment. After baby Future walks up to the basket and makes it in. You can hear Ciara in the background cheer for him and Wilson smiles. The video has gotten over 300,000 views and we hope to see more as baby Future’s skills grow.
RELATED: Ciara Goes Au Naturale [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Russell Wilson Criticized Again For Treating Baby Future As His Own
RELATED: Is Russell Wilson Checking Out Other Women? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Columbus Mother and Toddler Stabbed to Death
- WTH! Maury Offers to Help Cardi B With Offset Issues
- Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The Boss From Hell
- NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars
- Charlottesville Elects Black Mayor, Nikuyah Walker
- Official Video: Jay Z featuring Beyonce – Family Feud
- In Living Color Cast Show’s Bruno Mars & Cardi B Some Love
- Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]
- Alexis Skyy & Fetty Wap Welcome 1-Pound Baby
- Dj Gemini #LunchBreakMix 1-5-17