Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized

Rapper The Lady of Rage needs our prayers as she recovers from an unknown illness that left her hospitalized. Fellow rapper and friend Yo-Yo visited the recovering artist in the hospital, but kept it The Lady Of Rage’s condition under wraps. We may not know what’s going on, but we know we want the female rap pioneer to get better.

