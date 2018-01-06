Quavo And Nicki Minaj Give Us Romance In “She For Keeps” Video [VIDEO]

It looks like Quavo and Nicki Minaj are back for another collaboration. According to HighSnobiety, in an Apple Music exclusive the two share romantic feelings in the video for “She For Keeps.” The video begins with the tape player beginning to play the song.
It flashes to Minaj on the phone with Quavo and then turns to them on a romantic date. From what we see in the video they are eating at a fun 50’s style diner about to eat burgers and fries. Minaj is looking beautiful in her blonde wig and even when they flash to it being half blue.
In the song Minaj also talks to her girls about Quavo and the date and it gives off a fun vibe. The song is pretty dope and the video makes you feel like you are in a different era. Watch the video and let us know what you think!
