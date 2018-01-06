News & Gossip
How French Montana Feels About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 30th Birthday At Tao Nightclub

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Khloe Kardashian dated French Montana for a little while, but broke up after some time. According to XXL, TMZ caught up with Montana and asked about her pregnancy. As the cameras flashed in his face outside of Poppy club he shared his thoughts while walking away.

He said, “I love it.” Kardashian and Montana still maintain a relationship, but other than that they have no feelings toward each other. Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson will welcome a baby in April.

