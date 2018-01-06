Adrienne Bailon Gushes Over What She Wants In 2018 [VIDEO]

Adrienne Bailon and her husband gospel singer Israel Houghton have been married over a year. The happy couple tied the know in Paris and are ready for something new in 2018. According to People, while talking on “The Real,” Bailon revealed she wants to start a family.
She said, “My wish for next year would be to start a family. That would be my biggest dream come true. I’ve always said I want to be a mom. So prayers up and we will see what happens.” All the ladies on the panel clapped and are so happy about her future plans.
Bailon has always wanted to be a mom and is excited for this journey. She mentioned that having a baby will not interfere with her goals in her career. We look forward to covering this story when Adrienne Bailon makes another big announcement.
