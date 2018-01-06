Is Apple Going To Buy Netflix?

Netflix and Apple are pretty successful companies. According to Forbes, Citi mentioned to certain clients that they would possibly buy Apple. Reports state that Apple will have $252 billion in cash from overseas and could make this purchase.

For quite some time Apple has been making purchases such as Shazam, which has helped gain more clients. Apple has been growing their dividends and buying shares. Some believe that all these business move might make them purchase Netflix.

Reports state that Apple will only purchase 40%, but no one knows where that figure came from. Apple will be producing more original shows and some believe purchasing Netflix isn’t the way to go. If Apple purchases Netflix the shares will rise, but this isn’t a guarantee this will happen.

