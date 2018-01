Little Blue Ivy is 6 years old!!!

6 years ago…Blue Ivy blessed us with her presence!!! Making Beyonce and Jay super proud parents!!! Here we are 6 years later!!! Not only is she super cute…but she’s adjusted into the role of big sister like a champ…cuz in June she became big sis to Sir and Rumi Carter!!

Blue is getting so big! A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Also On 93.9 WKYS: