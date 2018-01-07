BlackGirlMagic: North Carolina Woman Earns Doctorate Degree At 23

A young woman from North Carolina is a prime example of #BlackExcellence in academia. After beginning her college journey before she became a teenager, Julia Nepper recently earned her Ph.D. at age 23 WTHR-TV reported.

Early on, Nepper’s parents were aware that she excelled in academics and was far more advanced than her peers. They noticed that even though she was placed in advanced level courses while in school, she wasn’t being challenged academically. Nepper’s parents ended up taking her out of school and homeschooling her. At the age of 12, she enrolled in Cape Fear Community College to pursue her associate’s degree.

With each level of education, she hit a new milestone, earning her associate degree at the age of 14, a bachelor’s degree at 16 from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and now her doctorate. Nepper credits her parents for making education a priority in her life and providing constant encouragement and support along her journey.

“Most of the people I’ve met, in my life, could have done what I did if they had the right support,” Nepper said. “I don’t fault my parents, pushing me, with regards to my education. Clearly, I could handle it and it worked. So they must have done something right.”

There are other African-American students who are following in Nepper’s footsteps. In 2015, Esther Okade was accepted into college in the United Kingdom at the age of 10 for her outstanding mathematics skills. Prior to her college acceptance, Okade was homeschooled.

