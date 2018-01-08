GET THE LOOK: Here’s How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Romantic Red Carpet Waves

Octavia Spencer wore all black on the red carpet to let us know #TimesUp. She gave us a feminine look on the red carpet with some romantic, voluminous waves. The Shape Of Water stars’ hair was styled by David Stanwell.

Stanwell shared, “Octavia’s dress for the Golden Globes was sparkly and has quite a flow so we went for an amped up version of one of her classic looks. She wanted to keep the voluminous waves youthful, yet polished for the big night!”

Want to achieve romantic, youthful waves like Octavia? We’ll show you how to get the look in 5 easy steps.

Stanwell shared that before he began blow drying Octavia’s hair, he used Dove Style & Care Curls Defining Mousse. At $3.99, this affordable and useful, adding both texture and hold to ones hair before you begin styling. He then followed up with Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Creme Serum to add shine. We’re also loving Jane Carter Solution Curls To Go! Shine On Elixr.

RELATED: GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

Stanwell then utilized a round brush to blow dry Octavia’s hair. The blowdrying process is quite important as he used the brush to smooth out and create the face-framing shape for her look. He then used a hot tool to add curl and volume to her hair. Stanwell waited for her hair to cool then sectioned it off into 3 parts (two on the sides and one on the back). Stanwell shares, “I like to lave the sides for last because they are very important as they are framing her face.”

He then went section-by-section and used a heat protection spray to prevent heat damage. Stanwell used Dove Style & Care Smooth And Shine Heat Protection Spray. If you are a natural girl with 4C or kinky curly hair, we suggest using Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen And Grow Thermal Protectant. This product also works well for regularly straightened or permed hair. When using a heat protectant, remember not to have the heat go over 300 degrees, or else most heat protectants become invalid.

RELATED: I Think I Love My Hair: My Natural Hair Journey To Hair Joy

Stanwell then curled her hair with a 1-inch curling iron to create big waves. The goal was to create a relaxed look, so he ran his fingers through her hair, loosening the curls. Since the Golden Globe Awards (and after party!) is a long event, he used Dove Style & Care compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray to hold the shape of her hair. If you regularly use heat on your hair, I suggest using a hairspray that will also combat head damage, like HSI Professional Argan Oil Thermal Protector Hairspray.

Beauties, will you try these romantic, voluminous waves? Tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see your style!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

GET THE LOOK: Choose The Right Weave For You With Mayvenn Hair Extensions

GET THE LOOK: Justine Skye Envokes Old Hollywood Style Hair For Vogue Fashion Awards