Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin, Stars In Her First Nike Ad

At first, 11-year-old Kheris Rogers was being bullied for her dark skin, but with the help of her family, she started her own fashion line, became the youngest fashion designer to show her line at New York Fashion Week and even has celebrity fans such as Lupita Nyong’o.

Now, Kheris is starting her 2018 off right by starring in her very first Nike ad!

“My first Nike ad,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all make 2018 the year of ‘doing.’ In less than a year, I went from feeling bad about myself because I was being bullied for how I looked to loving myself completely and following my dreams. I encourage you all to ‘do’ what makes you happy and believe in yourself that you can make your dream a reality!”

As we previously wrote, Kheris started making headlines for her Twitter account, which her older sister urged her to create in order to show that her dark skin is beautiful!

I may only be 10, but I'm a Queen in training 👸🏿 pic.twitter.com/bsvSEJhsJV — Kheris Rogers (@KherisPoppin) April 12, 2017

Shortly after, she started her t-shirt line.

Playing off 2015’s trending hasthag #FlexinInMyComplexion, Kheris told Mashable that she hopes her shirts remind others that their skin color is beautiful—regardless of the shade.

“I wanted to create this clothing line to inspire other people to be confident and comfortable in their skin,” she stressed.

“The reason why the font on our Classic shirts is so bold is because we wanted the shirts to be just as bold as the message.”

This young girl is such an inspiration! Congrats Kheris!

