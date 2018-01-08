the big step

the big step

Weather Related Closings For The DMV (Updated)

SHERM
close-up of thermometer outside window

Source: Junos / Getty

There is currently a weather advisory in effect until this evening because of the cold weather. The following schools are effected.

Virginia

Fairfax Public Schools – Closed

Loundon County – Closed

Stafford County – 2 Hour Delay

 

Maryland

Prince George’s County Public Schools – CLOSED: Marlton Elementary School/Pointer Ridge Elementary School

Charles County Public Schools – CLOSED – C. Paul Barnhart Elementary – No Heat

 

For more weather related closings: WTOP Fox5

