This Might Be The Most Lit Barbershop Ever

For a lot of folks, getting a hair cut isn’t the only reason to drop past the barbershop.
One barber, who goes by Nenenikita on Instagram, is taking the social feel to a whole new level with his Breaking The Rules And Changing The Game campaign.
On a regular basis, Nenenikita showcases rising talent on his Instagram and they’re definitely not short of energy. You can watch one clip below.
Thank U @ghanaboyz for coming 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Keep breaking the rules, keep changing the game and doing your thing. Keep watching people because when the BBC documentary drops it's going to be fire 🔥🔥 🔥also make sure U check out Breaking the rules and changing the game Hat Sales on our website : www.btrctg.com
Not only is Nenenikita showing off dancers, but he’s even transformed his Breaking The Rules slogan into a line of hats and way of life.
Swipe through to check out some more dancers showing off in the barbershop and hit up Nenenikita if you have talent to share!
