Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

A Drake & Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ Mixtape Could Be Fire

An unlikely collab paired with a hit show.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Netflix Hosts The Golden Globes After Party At The Waldorf Astoria

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

So it seems Drake and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things are quickly becoming #squad.

The two were spotted posing together in all black at a Golden Globes after-party this weekend.

blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party 🙏

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

 

This isn’t the first time Millie has shown off her Drake fandom. The two met back in November giving Stranger Things fans all the feels.

this guy… ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

 

This brings up the question, could a Drake and Millie Bobby Brown team-up be in the future? Swipe through to peep a case for the collab.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos