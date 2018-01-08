65 Year Old Suffering From Dementia Reported Missing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to search for Missing senior Daniel Dehaven. He was last seen at Costco in Beltsville on Jan 2, has #dementia. Meet time: TODAY Sat. 11:00am @ Beltsville VFD, 4911 Prince George’s Ave. Beltsville, MD.@EMDirectorGill @PGFDPIO @PGPDNews pic.twitter.com/1Mrg9SNB00 — Emergency Management (@PGCountyOEM) January 6, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Prince George County Police Department is asking for the local public’s assistance in locating missing 65 year old Daniel Dehaven out of the Beltsville, Maryland area.

Daniel was last seen on January 2, 2018 at approximately 11:30 am at a Costco in the 10900 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a gray hat. Daniel did not have identification on him when he disappeared, police said. Prince George’s County Police said Daniel’s brother is extremely concerned about his welfare. Daniel suffers from dementia and is not able to communicate, police said. Police received a tip that he may have been sighted in downtown Silver Spring and searched the area without success. Montgomery County Police and several other area jurisdictions are assisting in the search for Daniel. “With current freezing temperatures, we have dedicated around-the-clock manpower to this active investigation, but so far we have been unable to locate him,” police said. Prince George’s County Police officers, detectives, K-9 units, the aviation unit, and additional law enforcement agencies searched for Daniel throughout the night. Residents and local businesses are asked to be on the lookout.

DANIEL IS DESCRIBED AS:

• GENDER: Male.

• ETHNICITY: White.

• EYES: Brown.

• HEIGHT: 5 feet 9 inches.

• WEIGHT: 175 pounds.

