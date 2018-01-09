CNN’s Angela Rye Rips Into Rick Santorum For ‘Talking Down’ To Her

CNN’s Angela Rye never holds back when someone tries to insult her on camera. Former Senator Rick Santorum learned this the hard way. While discussing Trump, who reportedly doesn’t start his work day until 11 a.m. (what a life!), Rye said, “I find it hard to understand that someone who is a working professional would need three hours in the morning to do whatever. If he needs downtime, here’s I suggest he use it. Put down the remote, put down your phone and stay off of Twitter, put down other things besides human beings, put down everything that you’re doing to make this office a disgrace.”

Of course Santorum defended Trump but calling Rye’s comment “disqualifying” and said she was speaking down to the president. claiming. He also claimed she said, “Whatever the president does is wrong,” which Angela denied. Santorum then added, “I don’t know if you know, but the president is a pretty stressful office.” Angela then went in, “Former Sen. Santorum, let me give you also a recommendation. Speaking of down, what you should not do is not talk down to another fellow commentator on the same network. So, you don’t have to agree with my commentary at all. But it is certainly not disqualifying because I disagree with you and it certainly is disqualifying if a work professional spends the first three hours of the workday spending time relaxing when they need to get abreast on foreign policy issues, domestic policy issues, making sure that they can manage their team instead of then wreaking havoc all over the country and certainly in the White House.” She closed with, “I don’t think that it’s right for you to talk down to a fellow commentator because you don’t like what I said.”

Santorum tried to defend himself. See below:

It’s incredible that Santorum would defend Trump not showing up to the oval office until damn near lunch time. There are people who get fired from work for being ten minutes late. There are single mothers who lose their job because their kid was sick. There are people who don’t have time to tweet every morning because they have actual responsibilities. Once upon a time, the President of the United States was an example of ethics and values, Trump is everything Americans shouldn’t be.

