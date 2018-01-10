Mother of H&M Model Says We Made It An Unecessary Issue

The mother of the little black boy featured in H&M’s controversial ad is finally speaking out.
Her name is Terry Mango, she lives in Sweden but is a native of Kenya.
She took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the backlash and said she’s at every photoshoot with her son and this one was no different. She says this was one of hundreds of clothing he modeled.
Celeb Moms Who’ve Had Children After 35 (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
Celeb Moms Who’ve Had Children After 35 (PHOTOS)
1. Janet JacksonSource:Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images 1 of 15
2. Tyra BanksSource:Instagram 2 of 15
3. Halle BerrySource:Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage 3 of 15
4. Mariah CareySource:Jeff Kravitz/Getty 4 of 15
5. Kerry WashingtonSource:ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 15
6. Angela BassettSource:Earl Gibson III/WireImage 6 of 15
7. Thandie NewtonSource:Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation 7 of 15
8. TinySource:Instagram 8 of 15
9. Maya RudolphSource:Michael Tran/FilmMagic 9 of 15
10. Kandi BurrussSource:Instagram 10 of 15
11. Viola DavisSource:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 12 of 15
13. Lil’ KimSource:Instagram 13 of 15
14. Kim FieldsSource:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Nia LongSource:Instagram 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours