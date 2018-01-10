General Views of Shops in London

Dominique Da Diva
Mother of H&M Model Says We Made It An Unecessary Issue

Dominique Da Diva
The mother of the little black boy featured in H&M’s controversial ad is finally speaking out.

Her name is Terry Mango, she lives in Sweden but is a native of Kenya.

She took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the backlash  and  said she’s at every photoshoot with her son and this one was no different. She says this was one of hundreds of clothing he modeled.

