G-Eazy Cuts Ties With H&M Over ‘Disturbing Image’ & His Fans Respond

Consumers are up in arms after H&M got caught out there disrespecting the culture. Tons of people have spoken out against the clothing-retail company and now, G-Eazy has joined The Weeknd in cutting ties with the chain.

In a statement he posted to his social media on Tuesday, January 9, G-Eazy echoed the sentiments of black folk everywhere when he said “Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many…”

A few fans didn’t agree with G-Eazy’s point of view, of course, but on the other hand, there were many who felt he hit the nail on the head. This pretty much said it all:

yo H&M basically losing everything for a stupid hoodie that they stupidly made a black kid model in lol 2018 is going great — Kenri (@itskenrijc) January 10, 2018

Hit the flip for more responses to the rapper throwing H&M out like last night’s trash. Plus, click here for that G-Eazy x Cardi B if you never heard it.

