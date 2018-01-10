News & Gossip
GET THE LOOK: Angela Bassett's Winter Blues

Actress Angela Bassett looked too cute on a recent press run for her new show, 911. She sported an all blue look that’s perfect for the start of the year, reflecting a lovely energy for the winter season.

Styled by Jennifer Austin, the mommy of 2 wore a blue long-sleeved collared Diane Von Furstenburg blouse with a pair of complimentary high-waisted  slacks. For footwear Angela sported a cute pair of Gucci heels to complete her go to look.

SPLURGE

The same look can be yours for a casual day out or a spruced up look for the office. The Diane Von Furstenburg blouse is available for $348 from Neiman Marcus. Pair these up with your favorite pair of blue ankle slacks and get your pair of Gucci heels that show a pop of glitter on the front for a polished casual look.

SPEND

Alice and Olivia provide a silk option to this stylish look with this Mock Neck Burnout Velvet Tunic for $295. This blouse will look great with black or navy blue slacks to wear with this pair of Steve Madden platform sandals for $89.95. Accessorize with some of your favorite jewelry pieces that have floral designs and you’ll be set!

STEAL

Keep this floral look going while saving with this darker colored top for $34 – normally priced at $60! If you just love Angela’s blue hue, here’s a beautiful top from ASOS that comes in a vintage Tie Neck Cut for only $28.50. It can be worn with red or dark pink crop pants. You can also wear this colorful top with your favorite pair of jeans and these ultra-cute Sam Edelman platforms that are currently on sale for only $24!

This go to look is a must have for your post holiday shopping. Catch those New Year sales and keep your stylish theme going. Happy Shopping!

