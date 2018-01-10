The Most Romantic Songs Of 2017

With the New Year kicking off, we’re definitely ready to leave some things behind in 2017. That is, of course, with the exception of the amazing music that came out of last year.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite romantic songs that came out of 2017. Get your playlists ready!

JHENE AIKO: “WHILE WE’RE YOUNG”

We’re kicking off the list with a fun, romantic song about the feeling of living in the moment with the one you love. Jhene’s beautiful song is made even better by an even more adorable video.

KENDRICK LAMAR FT ZACARI: “LOVE”

2017 was an amazing year for Kendrick, who produced some of the biggest hits and most notable performances. His album Damn was definitely one of our favorites and the hit song Love ft. Zacari was a standout song. It’s the perfect anthem to express the feeling that through the ups and downs of any relationships, our need to be loved is so real.

DANIEL CAESAR: “GET YOU”

Ah, the feeling of falling in love and the amazing high of looking at your significant other in awe of how amazing they truly are. Daniel Caesar captured that feeling perfectly in beautiful song “Get You.” His smooth vocals make it impossible to not hear the song once and fall in love.

BEYONCE: “DIE WITH YOU”

The beauty of Bey’s voice with just the sound of a piano accompanying made “Die With You” one of our absolute favorite songs of the year. It’s the kind of love song that captures the all-in feeling of wanting to give everything you have to your partner.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. SWAE LEE: “UNFORGETTABLE”

One of the biggest hits of the year was also one of our favorite upbeat songs. It’s one of those tunes that as soon as the beat drops, you can’t help but feel like dancing.

BRUNO MARS: “THAT’S WHAT I LIKE”

Who doesn’t absolutely everything Bruno Mars produces? The mid-tempo song about Bruno looking to make his girl happy just makes you want to have fun.

JOHN LEGEND FT. CYNTHIA ERIVO: “GOD ONLY KNOWS”

When you take two of the most incredible voices in music and have them remake a beautiful classic “Beach Boys” tune, it’s sure to be a hit. We can’t get enough of the magic these two created, capturing that feeling of being perfectly happy in love.

ALINA BARAZ FT. KHALID: “ELECTRIC”

In another one of our favorite duets of the year, Alina Baraz and Khalid make magic on the sexy and smooth “Electric” which quickly became one of the top slow jams of the year.

