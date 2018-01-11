Several Students Stabbed At Central High School In MD [Details/Update]
In sad news today… Three students were injured in an assault with a knife Thursday morning at a school in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
Central H.S. Update #2 pic.twitter.com/LDYGiU6Ekj
Central H.S. Update #3 pic.twitter.com/SjeFdx5zfs
Central H.S. Update #1 pic.twitter.com/h5aYf2MPOR
Prelim: 3 students involved in an altercation inside of school. The involved students were cut, however their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Detectives are on the scene working to establish specific circumstances leading up to altercation.
Prince George’s Police say the 3 students involved in the knife assault at Central High have non-life threatening injuries. They say this resulted from an argument.
#UPDATE: 2 students injured in knife attack at Prince George’s County high school https://t.co/IZupJaasaj pic.twitter.com/QTOTb0x0rf
We are on the scene of an assault at Central High School. Knife used during assault. PIO on the scene. pic.twitter.com/glO0TqFT6w
