Talk about a birthday gift! Mary J. Blige just received her well deserved star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Puff Daddy was right by her side!

Happy Birthday to #MaryJBlige she also received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today https://t.co/Ul90XQKgPi — YourMusicMyWorld (@YrMusicMyWorld) January 11, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: