Stephen A. Smith Fries The Washington Wizards After Home Court Loss To The Utah Jazz [Watch]

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
Photo by Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
Does he have a point or nah?…lol
Stephen A. Smith calls the Wizards out after losing to the Jazz at home last night. pic.twitter.com/eS5F2uSkYq
— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) January 11, 2018
Stephen A. Smith calls the Wizards out after losing to the Jazz at home last night. pic.twitter.com/eS5F2uSkYq
— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) January 11, 2018
#WashingtonWizards #WizardsTalk John Wall, Bradley Beal struggling 'in the clutch' for Wizards https://t.co/QTKabJCb1N
— Wizards Fans (@WizardsViews) January 11, 2018
#WashingtonWizards #WizardsTalk John Wall, Bradley Beal struggling 'in the clutch' for Wizards https://t.co/QTKabJCb1N
— Wizards Fans (@WizardsViews) January 11, 2018