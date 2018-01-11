National
Drake Opens New Restaurant In Toronto Called Pick 6

kysdc Staff
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Rapper and actor Drake recently opened his new Restaurant in Toronto called Pick 6. The restaurant has already hosted a birthday party for NBA star Dwayne Wade. Not many details on what’s going to be on the menu, but Pick 6 looks to be a staple in the city of Toronto for years to come.

