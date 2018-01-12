Doug E. Fresh Performs, Talks Prince & Hip-Hop With The Fam

The legend, the icon, Doug E. Fresh was in the building Friday morning and had The Fam lit! The rapper talked about his upcoming show with fellow legends Kool Moe De, Big Daddy Kane, his partner Slick Rick & our own DJ QuickSilva after the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic.
Then he performed and man… This is a MUST SEE! Watch Above!
