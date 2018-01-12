CNN Was Woke As Lazarus Last Night

Trump’s Thursday closed-door meeting on immigration with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders turned into something worse than an episode of “Black Mirror” could ever conceive after The Washington Post reported Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries.”

For a primetime broadcast journalist, the rush to cover the breaking news could create a missed opportunity to accurately convey the explicit emotional horror of 45’s comments. But, CNN’s primetime and evening hosts, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon did not disappoint and instead provided their audiences with poignant commentary on.

The two had copious amounts of time last night, and used their respective platforms to take on Trump head on.

First up was Cooper, who began his show with pure facts, noting the great American writer James Baldwin while doing so.

"Not racial. Not racially charged. Racist. … The sentiment the President expressed today is a racist sentiment." Anderson Cooper reacts to Trump's "shithole countries" remark https://t.co/d29zymhvqy https://t.co/CnCS0plgVL — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2018

Cooper buried his emotional lead until the end of his show. On the brink of tears, the award-winning journalist layered his personal experiences of Haiti and the resilient people: the man who taught him math, the time he spent covering the 2010 Haiti earthquake as the first team of journalists at ground zero and the miraculous uncovering of a five-year-old Haitian boy rescued from underneath layers of ruble after seven days.

“Haitian’s slap your hand hard when they shake it. They look you in the eye, they don’t blink. They stand tall and they have dignity. It’s a dignity many in this White House could learn from. It’s a dignity the President with all his money, and all his power, could learn as well.”

Next up was Lemon. After Cooper set it up, Lemon knocked it all the down with his opening line.

“This is CNN Tonight and I am Don Lemon. The president of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that,” he said.

Lemon also completely cut off a commentator John Fredericks after he tried to frame Lemon’s positioning as contrived and “lazy.”

It was nothing for Lemon to cut a guest off and cut off him off is exactly what he did.

On Friday, Trump denied making the comments, an awkward departure from the White House’s previous statement which did nothing to really distance themselves from the catastrophe.

The days of being objective are still a vital thread in journalism, but when the totality of a nation’s humanity is questioned, there is no time to debate propaganda.

Telling the truth will continue to be a pivotal part of the Trump age and will separate the woke from the fool-hearted.

