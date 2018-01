Songs that will turn 10 yrs old this 2018:

Crush

No Air

Take A Bow

I Stay In Love

Miss Independent

Touch My Body

Love Story

Bye Bye

Hot N Cold

Poker Face

Viva La Vida

Bust It Baby

I’m Yours

Single Ladies

Fall For You

You Belong With Me

Bleeding Love

With You

FEEL OLD YET?

— erriz 👽 (@errizsml) January 8, 2018