News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Watch Teen Ice Skater’s Emotional Performance To Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time’

Oh, did we also mention that 16-year-old Starr Andrews skated to her own cover of the iconic ballad?

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment
Whitney Houston

Source: RDA / Getty

You may have heard of figure skater Starr Andrews before… a video of the then 9-year-old skating to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” went viral with over 53 million views. But now, the 16-year-old is making a name for herself again with a memorable routine that left Starr and the rest of the Internet in tears.

According to Pop Sugar, at the Jan. 5 US National Championships, Andrews beautifully performed to Whitney Houston’s classic ballad “One Moment in Time,” but Andrews, who is also a singer, skated to the sound of her voice!. See, she laid down the track herself!

Her performance was flawless, so much so that Starr herself broke down in tears afterwards.

Take a look:

Just beautiful! Her reaction when her scores came back was priceless:

While Andrews’ scores weren’t high enough to send her to the 2018 Olympics, we’re pretty sure she’ll make a splash in 2020!

Starr is definitely one to watch!

RELATED NEWS:

17-Year-Old Maame Biney Becomes First Black Woman To Make U.S. Olympics Team For Speedskating

#BlackGirlMagic: Nigerian Bobsled Team Makes 2018 Winter Olympics History

Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged

Whitney Houston...

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos