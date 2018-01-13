Watch Teen Ice Skater’s Emotional Performance To Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time’

You may have heard of figure skater Starr Andrews before… a video of the then 9-year-old skating to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” went viral with over 53 million views. But now, the 16-year-old is making a name for herself again with a memorable routine that left Starr and the rest of the Internet in tears.
According to Pop Sugar, at the Jan. 5 US National Championships, Andrews beautifully performed to Whitney Houston’s classic ballad “One Moment in Time,” but Andrews, who is also a singer, skated to the sound of her voice!. See, she laid down the track herself!
Her performance was flawless, so much so that Starr herself broke down in tears afterwards.
Take a look:
Just beautiful! Her reaction when her scores came back was priceless:
While Andrews’ scores weren’t high enough to send her to the 2018 Olympics, we’re pretty sure she’ll make a splash in 2020!
Starr is definitely one to watch!
