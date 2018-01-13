Watch Teen Ice Skater’s Emotional Performance To Whitney Houston’s ‘One Moment In Time’

You may have heard of figure skater Starr Andrews before… a video of the then 9-year-old skating to Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” went viral with over 53 million views. But now, the 16-year-old is making a name for herself again with a memorable routine that left Starr and the rest of the Internet in tears.

According to Pop Sugar, at the Jan. 5 US National Championships, Andrews beautifully performed to Whitney Houston’s classic ballad “One Moment in Time,” but Andrews, who is also a singer, skated to the sound of her voice!. See, she laid down the track herself!

So excited @Skating_Starr had the opportunity to sing a portion of her “One Moment In Time” freeskate! @SketchedByHand was an absolute joy to work with and helped turn our vision from last January into a reality! Good luck Starr at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships! pic.twitter.com/UEyjz1ZRmQ — Derrick Delmore (@deleong_d) January 1, 2018

Her performance was flawless, so much so that Starr herself broke down in tears afterwards.

Take a look:

Just beautiful! Her reaction when her scores came back was priceless:

While Andrews’ scores weren’t high enough to send her to the 2018 Olympics, we’re pretty sure she’ll make a splash in 2020!

Starr is definitely one to watch!

RELATED NEWS:

17-Year-Old Maame Biney Becomes First Black Woman To Make U.S. Olympics Team For Speedskating

#BlackGirlMagic: Nigerian Bobsled Team Makes 2018 Winter Olympics History

Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged