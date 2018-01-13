Mayor Pugh Wants To Demolish At Least 6 Buildings At Gilmor Homes

On Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a plan that could demolish six buildings at the troubled Gilmor Homes projects in West Baltimore.
The move would relocate more than 120 families from Gilmor and the demolition of 132 units. According to Mayor Pugh, the buildings in question are a hotbed for crime.
“That’s a really high-crime area right there,” the mayor said. “The line of sight is terrible. The residents have complained about the violence. … Gilmor Homes was one of the places on our listening tour. People complained about not feeling safe.”
