The DMV
Home > The DMV

Mayor Pugh Wants To Demolish At Least 6 Buildings At Gilmor Homes

92Q
Leave a comment
The Stoop, a Baltimore story telling series, has invited 15 Baltimore mayoral candidates to come tell a five minute personal story.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a plan that could demolish six buildings at the troubled Gilmor Homes projects in West Baltimore.

The move would relocate more than 120 families from Gilmor and the demolition of 132 units. According to Mayor Pugh, the buildings in question are a hotbed for crime.

“That’s a really high-crime area right there,” the mayor said. “The line of sight is terrible. The residents have complained about the violence. … Gilmor Homes was one of the places on our listening tour. People complained about not feeling safe.”

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

 

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos