Michigan State University Receives $1.5 Million Grant To Build Slave Trade Database

A $1.5 million grant gifted to Michigan State University by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation will go towards the cultivation of a database that harbors information about former slaves, MSU Today reported.

Know your history 📚: Michigan State University receives a grant that will create a slave trade database, changing the way we study slavery forever! https://t.co/HWb3nmGDvz pic.twitter.com/a3LwIKu1E8 — Blavity (@Blavity) January 12, 2018

The database, which is part of the institution’s Enslaved: The People of the Historic Slave Trade initiative, will encompass data surrounding those who came to America during the Atlantic slave trade; giving individuals the opportunity to explore their ancestry and search for their descendants, the news outlet writes. Individuals who utilize the database will also be able to view maps, charts, and graphics about enslaved populations.

The project is being spearheaded by Dean Rehberger, director of Matrix: The Center for Digital Humanities and Social Sciences at MSU, Walter Hawthorne, professor and chair of MSU’s Department of History and Ethan Watrall who serves as an assistant professor of anthropology at the university. MSU Today reports that the project will go through several phases and take nearly a year and a half to be completed.

Hawthorne believes that the database will allow scholars to delve deeper into the dark history of slavery. “By linking data compiled by some of the world’s foremost historians, it will allow scholars and the public to learn about individuals’ lives and to draw new, broad conclusions about processes that had an indelible impact on the world,” he said in a statement, according to the source. Michigan State University has one of the top African history graduate programs in the country and leaders at the institution believe that this new project will further its impact in this space.

Institutions who have partnered with MSU for the project include Emory University, Vanderbilt University, Harvard University, the University of Maryland and others.

Slavery has been a common topic at colleges and universities across the country with many institutions coming forward to acknowledge and come to terms with their ties to slavery. Rutgers University recently paid tribute to former slaves by renaming parts of its campus after individuals who built the university from the ground up.

SOURCE: MSU Today

SEE ALSO:

Rutgers Pays Tribute To Former Slaves By Renaming Parts Of Campus

Harvard Acknowledges Its Role In Slavery