The Aziz Ansari Conundrum: Consent Vs Compliance

Aziz Ansari, the creator and lead actor of Netflix’s Master Of None is dealing with sexual misconduct allegations via a report released over the weekend. A 23 year old photographer spoke to Babe about an uncomfortable sexual encounter with the star. Her story has placed a cloud over Ansari’s career at the moment.

There are some who are calling this situation a bad date. This situation has brought about an interesting discussion about consent vs. compliance.

You can read the Babe article here

Here is an op-ed in the NYTimes that refutes the misconduct claims in the article

