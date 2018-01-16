Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards Private Dinner Hosted By Eva Chow And Carine Roitfeld

Dominique Da Diva
Kim & Kanye Welcome A Healthy Babygirl

Dominique Da Diva
The West have welcomed a healthy baby girl, their third child together via surrogate.

Because of Kim’s  placenta accreta, a life threatening condition that caused serious complications during her pregnancy with baby Saint, the two went with a surrogate who gave birth Monday to a 7lbs 6oz baby girl.

Congratulations on the new addition!

