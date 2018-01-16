Kim & Kanye Welcome A Healthy Babygirl

The West have welcomed a healthy baby girl, their third child together via surrogate.
Because of Kim’s placenta accreta, a life threatening condition that caused serious complications during her pregnancy with baby Saint, the two went with a surrogate who gave birth Monday to a 7lbs 6oz baby girl.
Congratulations on the new addition!
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
9 photos Launch gallery
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:Splash 1 of 9
2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins.Source:Splash 2 of 9
3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 3 of 9
4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi.Source:Splash 4 of 9
5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls.Source:Splash 5 of 9
6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 9
7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:SPLASH 7 of 9
8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras.Source:Splash 8 of 9
9. Cheer up.Source:Splash 9 of 9
