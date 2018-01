The parents of the young man who wore the green hoodie that said “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” is now speaking out in interviews about all the backlash it has received and how she was not offended by the hoodie, despite the fact that she’s been called a monkey before.

'It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism. Everybody should act differently based on their own opinions on what racism is' – Terry Mango shares her opinion on the controversial H&M picture of her son Liam… pic.twitter.com/vCoV9KOhHZ — This Morning (@thismorning) January 15, 2018

