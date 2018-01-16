Man Arrested For Trying to Wear All His Clothes Onboard A Plane Instead Of Paying Baggage Fee

Pretty much everyone on earth hates extra baggage fees, but it’s probably safe to say that none of us hate them as much as Ryan Hawaii. This mundane flight home turned into an insane fiasco when a man by the name of Ryan Hawaii went out of his way to not have to pay any baggage fees. According to LADbible, after spending over a week in Iceland, Ryan went to the airport and realized his sister-in-law had purchased him a ticket without baggage included. Most of us would just begrudgingly pay the extra fee, but instead of dropping $90, he attempted to wear all of the clothes at once on his plane home to London.

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or….. pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

According to a series of tweets, Hawaii didn’t want to just save a few bucks, he couldn’t afford the baggage fee because he was “broke from being homeless in Iceland.” Ryan alleges that he only put on all of the clothes in suitcase after being told by the staff he could do so, but while waiting to board the plane security was called. He told LADbible he was “manhandled,” arrested, and claims that an officer “twisted his wrists and dug their knee into his back and head.” He was later removed from the airport.

I also got arrested and maced too so you guys are really gonna have to sort this one…. — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

The next day, the upset passenger went back to the airport after selling some of the clothes in order to purchase a new plane ticket–unfortunately, EasyJet refused to let him board after the previous incident. He claims that a staff member told him, “You can’t fly because you’re disruptive, you’re unreasonable and you’re a threat to the passengers and staff onboard.” His mother then sent him money to stay another night in Iceland and purchase a ticket on a Norwegian airline the next day.

EasyJet has refunded his ticket, and British Airways has opened an investigation on the incident.

To everyone reporting on my airport experience in Iceland. PLEASE STOP SAYING I was EVADING excess baggage fees….I couldn't AFFORD the fee (£90) as a result of being left homeless in Iceland for over a week. Paints a VERY different picture. Thankful that anyone cares tho. — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 16, 2018

Who knew you couldn’t wear more than one outfit onto a plane….

