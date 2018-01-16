Lifestyle
ICYMI: Christian Combs Won The Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fashion Show This Weekend

Black Excellence.

Christian Combs walks D&G Runway - Milan

Source: Splash News / Splash News

This past weekend, Christian Combs hit the Dolce & Gabbana runway for Men’s Fashion Week in Milan and he was a natural. Looking like royalty, the mogul-in-the-making put on his most confident stride and smize for his big moment.

We have to say, it really doesn’t get anymore handsome than Diddy’s mini-me. Check him out above.

