ICYMI: Christian Combs Won The Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fashion Show This Weekend

This past weekend, Christian Combs hit the Dolce & Gabbana runway for Men’s Fashion Week in Milan and he was a natural. Looking like royalty, the mogul-in-the-making put on his most confident stride and smize for his big moment.
We have to say, it really doesn’t get anymore handsome than Diddy’s mini-me. Check him out above.
P. Diddy's Transformation Over The Years
1. Diddy and the one and only Biggie Smalls in 1995.Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Diddy all laughs next to Andre Harrell.Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Diddy and Mase at the 11th Annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 1997.Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Diddy and B.I.G.Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Diddy flaunting his bling in 1997.Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Diddy in a baggy suit.Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Diddy in camouflage.Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Old school Diddy.Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Diddy shining next to Tyra Banks.Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. The super throwback of Diddy and Lil Kim.Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Bow tie Diddy.Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Diddy and the kids back in '04.Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mowhawk Diddy in '04.Source:Getty 13 of 25
14. Diddy maxin' and relaxin' in all white in 2005.Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Diddy with the shiny puffer vest on.Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Diddy in all black everything back in '08.Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Diddy nurturing his baby, Sean John, in 2008.Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Diddy cleans up nice.Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Diddy, the king of branding.Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Calm Diddy Combs.Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Diddy with Dem Boyz.Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Diddy gets his inspirational speech on at Howard University last year.Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Diddy, the family man.Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Old school Diddy was a ladies man, but Cassie got 2015 Diddy locked down.Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Diddy still looking good in 2015.Source:Getty 25 of 25
