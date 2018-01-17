Weather Related School Closings For The DMV (Updated)

In lieu of snow and ice there are multiple school delays and closings being reported. You can check out current statuses of schools below

Maryland

Montgomery County Public Schools – Closed

Prince George’s County Public Schools – Closed

Virginia

Manassas City Public Schools – Closed

Prince William County Public Schools – Closed

Stafford County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Alexandria City Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

Fairfax County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay

DC

You probably have to be at school on regular time

You can find more updates here: WTOP Fox5

Also On 93.9 WKYS: