Weather Related School Closings For The DMV (Updated)

close-up of thermometer outside window

Source: Junos / Getty

In lieu of snow and ice there are multiple school delays and closings being reported. You can check out current statuses of schools below

Maryland

Montgomery County Public Schools –       Closed

Prince George’s County Public Schools – Closed

 

Virginia

Manassas City Public Schools –                Closed

Prince William County Public Schools –  Closed

Stafford County Public Schools –              2 Hour Delay

Alexandria City Public Schools –               2 Hour Delay

Fairfax County Public Schools –                2 Hour Delay

 

DC

You probably have to be at school on regular time

 

You can find more updates here: WTOP Fox5

