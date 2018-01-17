Weather Related School Closings For The DMV (Updated)

In lieu of snow and ice there are multiple school delays and closings being reported. You can check out current statuses of schools below
Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools – Closed
Prince George’s County Public Schools – Closed
Virginia
Manassas City Public Schools – Closed
Prince William County Public Schools – Closed
Stafford County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Alexandria City Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
Fairfax County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay
DC
You probably have to be at school on regular time
