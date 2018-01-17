Tony Rock Says White People Can Watch ‘Black Card Revoked’!

You ever have those white friends that just don’t get it? It can be anything from your hair to the food you eat and no matter how well you explain they still don’t get it! Well, worry no more because BET has a new show that can help your friends and give you a laugh or two.

Comedian Tony Rock will host the show Black Card Revoked s premiering Thursday, January 18 at 9pm on BET.

“I’m hoping everybody likes it, it’s a great show,” expressed Rock.”Even though it’s called Black Card Revoked white people can play it too.”

The show tackles simple and big things that everyone can learn from. “It’s based on some things that are considered fundamentally Black,” said Rock. “Sweet potato pie, we just too ownership of that. Pumpkin pie at a Black cookout will get your butt kicked.”

