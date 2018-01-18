Why Amber Rose Happy And Scared About Her Surgery [VIDEO]

Amber Rose shared with fans that she would be having surgery. Rose will have a breast reduction done and talked about how happy she is, but is also scared. According to Huffington Post, on Instagram a couple months ago she even spoke about how her breast are heavy.

In the post she said, “I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don’t have implants so they can’t just cut around the nipples tell me about ur experiences – muva.”

Thank you @garthfishermd 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:39am PST

One thing that Rose is excited about is wearing certain tops again. She said, “Spaghetti straps. I’m really excited about spaghetti straps.” Rose also reached out and asked followers for advice about post-surgery scarring. We hope she has a successful surgery.

