[Listen] Chimeka Releases 6 Song Joint “Cool EP”

Rapper Chimeka has been doing her thing for a minute. The Chicago-Based rapper formerly known as Chin Chilla Meek has been featured with some of the biggest rappers from the midwest and seen on national TV. After a break the “unicorn” is back with a dope new joint called “Cool EP.” The weather will be breaking soon but one listen to this and you will be thinking it’s the spring and you’re riding with the top down exhaling something good (if you’re into that).

Highlight Track: Elevator Music

Listen Below

