Is Making A Phone Call Scary For You? If So, You’re Not Alone

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Am I the only one who has real anxiety about making phone calls to people I don’t know? I’ve been sitting here for 30mins trying to psych myself up to do this stupid call..
— Roly (@RolyUnGashaa) January 17, 2018
Am I the only one who has real anxiety about making phone calls to people I don’t know? I’ve been sitting here for 30mins trying to psych myself up to do this stupid call..
— Roly (@RolyUnGashaa) January 17, 2018
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »