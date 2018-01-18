News & Gossip
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover Girls For Essence Magazine’s February Issue

'A Wrinkle In Time' will hit theaters on March 9, 2018.

Essence Cover, February 2018

Source: Warwick Saint / Warwick Saint

Essence readers will have an advance glance into ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ as cast leads Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and the film’s director, Ava Duvernay, cover the February issue.

In the article titled ‘A Different World,’ Winfrey, Reid and DuVernay open up about their experiences on set, and deep dive into their future trajectories and the power of imagination.

DuVernay’s role marks the first time a woman of color has directed a movie that cost upward of $100 million dollars, the Disney film is expected to break new ground in Hollywood.

The February issue is slated to hit newsstands on Friday.

You can watch highlights of the trio’s insightful interview here.

